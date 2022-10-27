4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone is an organic compound belonging to the family of Ketones with the chemical formula C10H18O. 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone is used as an additive in the manufacturing of fragrances and flavors. It is also used as a chemical intermediate for the production of various personal care & cosmetics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone in global, including the following market information:
Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone companies in 2021 (%)
The global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
No Less Than 95% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone include Hubei Jusheng Technology, LANXESS AG, Nactis Flavours, Hangzhou Dayangchem and Meryer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
No Less Than 95% Purity
Less Than 95% Purity
Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Biocides
Perfumes
Polishes & Waxes
Cleaning & Washing Products
Flavoring Agent
Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hubei Jusheng Technology
LANXESS AG
Nactis Flavours
Hangzhou Dayangchem
Meryer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanon
