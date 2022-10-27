4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone is an organic compound belonging to the family of Ketones with the chemical formula C10H18O. 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone is used as an additive in the manufacturing of fragrances and flavors. It is also used as a chemical intermediate for the production of various personal care & cosmetics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone in global, including the following market information:

Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

No Less Than 95% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone include Hubei Jusheng Technology, LANXESS AG, Nactis Flavours, Hangzhou Dayangchem and Meryer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

No Less Than 95% Purity

Less Than 95% Purity

Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biocides

Perfumes

Polishes & Waxes

Cleaning & Washing Products

Flavoring Agent

Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hubei Jusheng Technology

LANXESS AG

Nactis Flavours

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Meryer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexanon

