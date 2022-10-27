Global Large Castings and Forgings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Large Castings and Forgings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Large Castings and Forgings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Universal
Dedicated
Segment by Application
Ship
Electricity
Construction Machinery
Petrochemical
Metallurgy
Aerospace
Car
Other
By Company
JSW
JCFC
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,
Doosan Heavy Industries
Sheffield
Sulz Steel co.
Hitachi Metals
Izhorsk
Kobe Steel Works Takasago Plant
CITIC Heavy Industry
CNEG
Taiyuan Heavy Industry
Dongfang Electric
Shandong Laiye Special Steel
Laiwu Wenling Forging
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Large Castings and Forgings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Large Castings and Forgings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Universal
1.2.3 Dedicated
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Large Castings and Forgings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Ship
1.3.3 Electricity
1.3.4 Construction Machinery
1.3.5 Petrochemical
1.3.6 Metallurgy
1.3.7 Aerospace
1.3.8 Car
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Large Castings and Forgings Production
2.1 Global Large Castings and Forgings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Large Castings and Forgings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Large Castings and Forgings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Large Castings and Forgings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Large Castings and Forgings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Large Castings and Forgings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Large Castings and Forgings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Large Castings and Forgings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Large Castings and Forgings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
