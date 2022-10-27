C5 Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

C5 resins are thermoplastic resins, obtained from polymerizing unsaturated aliphatic petroleum feedstock. C5 resins provide outstanding tack. They also have a light yellow to light brown color and possess excellent heat stability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of C5 Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global C5 Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global C5 Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five C5 Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global C5 Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flake C5 Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of C5 Resin include Arakawa Chemical Industries, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, Henan Anglxxon Chemical, Innova (Tianjin) Chemical, Kolon Industries, Lesco Chemical and Nanjing Yuangang Fine Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the C5 Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global C5 Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global C5 Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flake C5 Resin

Powder C5 Resin

Global C5 Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global C5 Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rubber

Printing Ink

Hot Melt Adhesive

Compound Agent

Others

Global C5 Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global C5 Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies C5 Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies C5 Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies C5 Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies C5 Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arakawa Chemical Industries

Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

ExxonMobil

Henan Anglxxon Chemical

Innova (Tianjin) Chemical

Kolon Industries

Lesco Chemical

Nanjing Yuangang Fine Chemicals

Neville Chemical Company

Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Seacon Corporation

Shanghai Jinsen Hydrocarbon Resins

Henan Sanjiangyuan Chemical

Cray Valley(Total)

Zeon Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 C5 Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global C5 Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global C5 Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global C5 Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global C5 Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global C5 Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top C5 Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global C5 Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global C5 Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global C5 Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global C5 Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 C5 Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers C5 Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C5 Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 C5 Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 C5 Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global C5 Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Flake C5 Resin

4.1.3 Powder C5 Resin

4.2 By Type – Global C5 Resin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global

