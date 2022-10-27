C5 Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
C5 resins are thermoplastic resins, obtained from polymerizing unsaturated aliphatic petroleum feedstock. C5 resins provide outstanding tack. They also have a light yellow to light brown color and possess excellent heat stability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of C5 Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global C5 Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global C5 Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five C5 Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global C5 Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flake C5 Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of C5 Resin include Arakawa Chemical Industries, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, Henan Anglxxon Chemical, Innova (Tianjin) Chemical, Kolon Industries, Lesco Chemical and Nanjing Yuangang Fine Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the C5 Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global C5 Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global C5 Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flake C5 Resin
Powder C5 Resin
Global C5 Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global C5 Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rubber
Printing Ink
Hot Melt Adhesive
Compound Agent
Others
Global C5 Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global C5 Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies C5 Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies C5 Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies C5 Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies C5 Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arakawa Chemical Industries
Dow Chemical Company
Eastman Chemical Company
ExxonMobil
Henan Anglxxon Chemical
Innova (Tianjin) Chemical
Kolon Industries
Lesco Chemical
Nanjing Yuangang Fine Chemicals
Neville Chemical Company
Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins
Puyang Tiancheng Chemical
Seacon Corporation
Shanghai Jinsen Hydrocarbon Resins
Henan Sanjiangyuan Chemical
Cray Valley(Total)
Zeon Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 C5 Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global C5 Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global C5 Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global C5 Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global C5 Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global C5 Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top C5 Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global C5 Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global C5 Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global C5 Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global C5 Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 C5 Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers C5 Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C5 Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 C5 Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 C5 Resin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global C5 Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Flake C5 Resin
4.1.3 Powder C5 Resin
4.2 By Type – Global C5 Resin Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global
