Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules in global, including the following market information:
Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules companies in 2021 (%)
The global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sulphur-coated Urea (SCU) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules include Nutrien, Simplot, Koch Industries, Knox Fertilizer Company, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Harrell’s, Helena Chemicals and Florikan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sulphur-coated Urea (SCU)
Polymer-Coated Products
Polymer/ Sulphur-Coated Products
Others
Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Forestry
Ornamental Plant
Others
Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nutrien
Simplot
Koch Industries
Knox Fertilizer Company
ICL Specialty Fertilizers
Harrell’s
Helena Chemicals
Florikan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Controlled Rel
