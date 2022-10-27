Weighting Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Weighting agents are the additives which are added to the drilling fluids to increase the fluid density. As a result, the formation pressure is controlled, the formation caving is inhibited and the pulling of dry pipe is eased. Weighting agents are finely powdered solid. The use of weighting agent is to overbalance the fluid pressure during drilling operation which helps in preventing the fluid from exerting the hydrostatic pressure on the exposed oil and gas reserves.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Weighting Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Weighting Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Weighting Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Weighting Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Weighting Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Barite Weighting Agents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Weighting Agents include Baroid Industrial Drilling Products, Schlumberger, Elkem ASA, Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals, BHGE, Carmeuse, Imdex, Di-Corp and Newpark Resources, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Weighting Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Weighting Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Weighting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Barite Weighting Agents

Hematite Weighting Agents

Calcium Carbonate Weighting Agents

Siderite Weighting Agents

Ilmenite Weighting Agents

Others

Global Weighting Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Weighting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Invert Emulsion

Water Base Drilling Fluids

Completion Fluids

Others

Global Weighting Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Weighting Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Weighting Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Weighting Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Weighting Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Weighting Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baroid Industrial Drilling Products

Schlumberger

Elkem ASA

Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals

BHGE

Carmeuse

Imdex

Di-Corp

Newpark Resources

Geos

United Mud-Chem

