Carbon Tetrabromide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carbon Tetrabromide is a crystalline solid and a bromide of carbon. Carbon Tetrabromide usually occurs as a colorless solid. Nevertheless, it sometimes acquires a yellowish-brown tinge. Carbon Tetrabromide is insoluble in water. However, it is soluble in other solvents such as chloroform, ethanol and ethyl ether. Carbon Tetrabromide is toxic to the human body if ingested. It can cause irritation and corrosion if it contacts with the skin.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Tetrabromide in global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon Tetrabromide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carbon Tetrabromide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Carbon Tetrabromide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Tetrabromide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Tetrabromide Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Tetrabromide include Acros Organics (Fisher Scientific), Tokyo Chemical Industry, Toronto Research Chemicals, American Elements, Alfa Aesar, Hangzhou Dayangchem, Aladdin, Shanghai Qian Chemical and Acme Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Tetrabromide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Tetrabromide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Carbon Tetrabromide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbon Tetrabromide Powder
Carbon Tetrabromide Granules
Carbon Tetrabromide Suspension
Global Carbon Tetrabromide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Carbon Tetrabromide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Reagent
Chemical Intermediate
Solvent
Additive
Others
Global Carbon Tetrabromide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Carbon Tetrabromide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carbon Tetrabromide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carbon Tetrabromide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Carbon Tetrabromide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies Carbon Tetrabromide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Acros Organics (Fisher Scientific)
Tokyo Chemical Industry
Toronto Research Chemicals
American Elements
Alfa Aesar
Hangzhou Dayangchem
Aladdin
Shanghai Qian Chemical
Acme Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Tetrabromide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Tetrabromide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Tetrabromide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Tetrabromide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Tetrabromide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Tetrabromide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Tetrabromide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Tetrabromide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Tetrabromide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Tetrabromide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Tetrabromide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Tetrabromide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Tetrabromide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Tetrabromide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Tetrabromide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Tetrabromide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Carbon Tetrab
