Ammonium Dichromate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ammonium dichromate is a chemical compound mainly utilized in the fire explosive compounds. Ammonium dichromate is an orange-red crystalline compound. It is an irritant chemical, poisonous, and thermodynamically unstable compound.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ammonium Dichromate in global, including the following market information:

Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177463/global-ammonium-dichromate-forecast-market-2022-2028-652

Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ammonium Dichromate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ammonium Dichromate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

97% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Dichromate include Chengdu HuaXia Chemical Reagent Co, Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Fisher Scientific, Energy Chemical, Merck Schuchardt OHG, Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co, Nacalai Tesque, City Chemical and J.T. Baker(Mallinckrodt Baker), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ammonium Dichromate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ammonium Dichromate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

97% Purity

99% Purity

Global Ammonium Dichromate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pyrotechnics

Photography

Lithography

Dyeing pigments

Others

Global Ammonium Dichromate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ammonium Dichromate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ammonium Dichromate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ammonium Dichromate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ammonium Dichromate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chengdu HuaXia Chemical Reagent Co

Wako Pure Chemical Industries

Fisher Scientific

Energy Chemical

Merck Schuchardt OHG

Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co

Nacalai Tesque

City Chemical

J.T. Baker(Mallinckrodt Baker)

Service Chemical

Kanto Chemical Co

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177463/global-ammonium-dichromate-forecast-market-2022-2028-652

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ammonium Dichromate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ammonium Dichromate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ammonium Dichromate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ammonium Dichromate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ammonium Dichromate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ammonium Dichromate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ammonium Dichromate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ammonium Dichromate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ammonium Dichromate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Dichromate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Dichromate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Dichromate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ammonium Dichromate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Dichromate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ammonium Dich

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177463/global-ammonium-dichromate-forecast-market-2022-2028-652

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/