Ammonium Dichromate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ammonium dichromate is a chemical compound mainly utilized in the fire explosive compounds. Ammonium dichromate is an orange-red crystalline compound. It is an irritant chemical, poisonous, and thermodynamically unstable compound.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ammonium Dichromate in global, including the following market information:
Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Ammonium Dichromate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ammonium Dichromate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
97% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Dichromate include Chengdu HuaXia Chemical Reagent Co, Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Fisher Scientific, Energy Chemical, Merck Schuchardt OHG, Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co, Nacalai Tesque, City Chemical and J.T. Baker(Mallinckrodt Baker), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ammonium Dichromate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ammonium Dichromate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
97% Purity
99% Purity
Global Ammonium Dichromate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pyrotechnics
Photography
Lithography
Dyeing pigments
Others
Global Ammonium Dichromate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ammonium Dichromate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ammonium Dichromate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ammonium Dichromate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Ammonium Dichromate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chengdu HuaXia Chemical Reagent Co
Wako Pure Chemical Industries
Fisher Scientific
Energy Chemical
Merck Schuchardt OHG
Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co
Nacalai Tesque
City Chemical
J.T. Baker(Mallinckrodt Baker)
Service Chemical
Kanto Chemical Co
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ammonium Dichromate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ammonium Dichromate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ammonium Dichromate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ammonium Dichromate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Dichromate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ammonium Dichromate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ammonium Dichromate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ammonium Dichromate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ammonium Dichromate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ammonium Dichromate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Dichromate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Dichromate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Dichromate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ammonium Dichromate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Dichromate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ammonium Dich
