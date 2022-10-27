Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients in global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Corn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients include Cargill, ADM, COFCO, Bunge, Louis Dreyfus, Wilmar International, China Grain Reserves Corporation, Beidahuang Group and Marubeni Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Corn
Soybean Meal
Wheat
Fishmeal
Others
Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chicken
Duck
Cattle
Others
Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cargill
ADM
COFCO
Bunge
Louis Dreyfus
Wilmar International
China Grain Reserves Corporation
Beidahuang Group
Marubeni Corporation
ZEN-NOH
Glencore Agriculture
Ingredion Incorporated
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Animal Feed Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
