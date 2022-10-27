Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)

RBN (RBN)

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)

Segment by Application

Coating and Mold

Electrical Insulation

Industrial and Food Lubrication

Composites

Cosmetics

Paints

Thermal Spray

Others

By Company

3M Technical Ceramics (ESK Ceramics)

Accuratus Corporation

American Elements

Aremco Products

Atlantic Equipment Engineers

Bayville Chemical

Bent Tree Industries

Boron Compounds

BORTEK

Ceramic Substrates and Components Limited

Chengdu Huarui Industrial Limited

Dengchang Chemical Engineering Institute

Dangong Chemical Engineering Institute (DCEI)

Denka Denki Kagaya Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha

GoodFellow

H.C.Starck

Henze Boron Nitride Products AG

PJSC Zaporozhsky Abrasivny Combinat

Kennametal

Kolortek

Kurt J.Lesker Company

Lisoning Pengda Technology

Lower Friction

Mizushima Ferroalloy

Momentive Performance Materials

National Nitride Technologies

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)

1.2.3 RBN (RBN)

1.2.4 Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

1.2.5 Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Coating and Mold

1.3.3 Electrical Insulation

1.3.4 Industrial and Food Lubrication

1.3.5 Composites

1.3.6 Cosmetics

1.3.7 Paints

1.3.8 Thermal Spray

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Production

2.1 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Boron Ni

