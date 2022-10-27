Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)
RBN (RBN)
Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)
Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)
Segment by Application
Coating and Mold
Electrical Insulation
Industrial and Food Lubrication
Composites
Cosmetics
Paints
Thermal Spray
Others
By Company
3M Technical Ceramics (ESK Ceramics)
Accuratus Corporation
American Elements
Aremco Products
Atlantic Equipment Engineers
Bayville Chemical
Bent Tree Industries
Boron Compounds
BORTEK
Ceramic Substrates and Components Limited
Chengdu Huarui Industrial Limited
Dengchang Chemical Engineering Institute
Dangong Chemical Engineering Institute (DCEI)
Denka Denki Kagaya Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha
GoodFellow
H.C.Starck
Henze Boron Nitride Products AG
PJSC Zaporozhsky Abrasivny Combinat
Kennametal
Kolortek
Kurt J.Lesker Company
Lisoning Pengda Technology
Lower Friction
Mizushima Ferroalloy
Momentive Performance Materials
National Nitride Technologies
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)
1.2.3 RBN (RBN)
1.2.4 Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)
1.2.5 Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coating and Mold
1.3.3 Electrical Insulation
1.3.4 Industrial and Food Lubrication
1.3.5 Composites
1.3.6 Cosmetics
1.3.7 Paints
1.3.8 Thermal Spray
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Production
2.1 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Boron Ni
