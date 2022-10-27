Propoxylates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Propoxylates are the types of monomers majorly used in the manufacturing of surfactants. Various types of propoxylates are consumed in the coating applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propoxylates in global, including the following market information:

Global Propoxylates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177465/global-propoxylates-forecast-market-2022-2028-38

Global Propoxylates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Propoxylates companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propoxylates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Propoxylated Glycerin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propoxylates include Lubrizol, Carbosynth, LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, Rigaku Reagents, Arkema, LEVACO Chemicals, Molecular Dimensions, Viswaat Chemicals and GRR Fine Chem and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Propoxylates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propoxylates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propoxylates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Propoxylated Glycerin

Bisphenol A Propoxylate

Pentaerythritol Propoxylate

Global Propoxylates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propoxylates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics

Sealants & Adhesives

Toner Resin

Others

Global Propoxylates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propoxylates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propoxylates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propoxylates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propoxylates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Propoxylates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lubrizol

Carbosynth

LEUNA-Tenside GmbH

Rigaku Reagents

Arkema

LEVACO Chemicals

Molecular Dimensions

Viswaat Chemicals

GRR Fine Chem

Wuhan Bright Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177465/global-propoxylates-forecast-market-2022-2028-38

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Propoxylates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Propoxylates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Propoxylates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Propoxylates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Propoxylates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Propoxylates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Propoxylates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Propoxylates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Propoxylates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Propoxylates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Propoxylates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propoxylates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Propoxylates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propoxylates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propoxylates Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propoxylates Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Propoxylates Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Propoxylated Glycerin

4.1.3 Bisphenol A Propoxylate



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177465/global-propoxylates-forecast-market-2022-2028-38

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/