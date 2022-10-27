Propoxylates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Propoxylates are the types of monomers majorly used in the manufacturing of surfactants. Various types of propoxylates are consumed in the coating applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Propoxylates in global, including the following market information:
Global Propoxylates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Propoxylates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Propoxylates companies in 2021 (%)
The global Propoxylates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Propoxylated Glycerin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Propoxylates include Lubrizol, Carbosynth, LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, Rigaku Reagents, Arkema, LEVACO Chemicals, Molecular Dimensions, Viswaat Chemicals and GRR Fine Chem and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Propoxylates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Propoxylates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propoxylates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Propoxylated Glycerin
Bisphenol A Propoxylate
Pentaerythritol Propoxylate
Global Propoxylates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propoxylates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paints & Coatings
Cosmetics
Sealants & Adhesives
Toner Resin
Others
Global Propoxylates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propoxylates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Propoxylates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Propoxylates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Propoxylates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Propoxylates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lubrizol
Carbosynth
LEUNA-Tenside GmbH
Rigaku Reagents
Arkema
LEVACO Chemicals
Molecular Dimensions
Viswaat Chemicals
GRR Fine Chem
Wuhan Bright Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Propoxylates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Propoxylates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Propoxylates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Propoxylates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Propoxylates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Propoxylates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Propoxylates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Propoxylates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Propoxylates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Propoxylates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Propoxylates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propoxylates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Propoxylates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propoxylates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propoxylates Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propoxylates Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Propoxylates Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Propoxylated Glycerin
4.1.3 Bisphenol A Propoxylate
