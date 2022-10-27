Global Biological Enzyme Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Biological Enzyme market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biological Enzyme market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Acid Reductase

Transferase

Add Hydrolytic Enzymes

Out Of The Enzyme

Isomerase

Synthetase

Segment by Application

Personal Care

Textile Industrial

Food

Papermaking Industrial

Air Pollution

Oil

Other

By Company

BASF

Evocatal

AB Enzymes

Novozymes

Koninklijke DSM

Dupont

Johnson Matthey

CLEA

Ingenza

Biocatalysts

Prozomix

Kerry Group

Amano Enzyme

Chr. Hansen

Aum Enzymes

Advance Enzyme Technologies

Longda Bio-products

Hong Ying Xiang

BiCT

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biological Enzyme Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Biological Enzyme Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Acid Reductase

1.2.3 Transferase

1.2.4 Add Hydrolytic Enzymes

1.2.5 Out Of The Enzyme

1.2.6 Isomerase

1.2.7 Synthetase

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biological Enzyme Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Personal Care

1.3.3 Textile Industrial

1.3.4 Food

1.3.5 Papermaking Industrial

1.3.6 Air Pollution

1.3.7 Oil

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Biological Enzyme Production

2.1 Global Biological Enzyme Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Biological Enzyme Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Biological Enzyme Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Biological Enzyme Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Biological Enzyme Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Biological Enzyme Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Biological Enzyme Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Biological Enzyme Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Biological Enzyme Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global

