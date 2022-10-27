Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Latex-bonded Type
Thermal-bonded Type
Multi-bonded Type
Segment by Application
Health Care Products
Special Medical Supplies
Industrial Wipes
Other
By Company
Glatfelter
Georgia-Pacific
McAirlaid's Vliesstoffe
Duni AB
EAM Corporation?Domtar?
Fitesa
Oji Kinocloth
Kinsei Seishi
M&J Airlaid Products
Main S.p.A.
C-airlaid
ACI S.A.
National Nonwovens
China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology
Qiaohong New Materials
Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven
Elite Paper
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Latex-bonded Type
1.2.3 Thermal-bonded Type
1.2.4 Multi-bonded Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Health Care Products
1.3.3 Special Medical Supplies
1.3.4 Industrial Wipes
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Production
2.1 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global
