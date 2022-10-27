Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylhexyl cocoate is fatty acid that generally found in the coconut oil. Ethylhexyl cocoate is used as emollient in cosmetics and personal care products. Ethylhexyl cocoate is also widely used in the personal care products especially in the moisturizers. It prevents the water to evaporate from the upper layer of the skin and protects it from dryness.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylhexyl Cocoate in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ethylhexyl Cocoate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylhexyl Cocoate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

More than 99% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylhexyl Cocoate include BASF, Berg+Schmidt, Brenntag Nederland BV, Croda, Acme-Hardesty, Eucerin(Beiersdorf), Mosselman sa, A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa and Independent Chemical Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylhexyl Cocoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

More than 99% Purity

99% Purity

Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Moisturizer/ Emollient

Emulsifying Agents

Skin Treatment Creams

Cleansing Agents

Foam-Boosting Agents

Others

Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylhexyl Cocoate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylhexyl Cocoate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylhexyl Cocoate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ethylhexyl Cocoate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Berg+Schmidt

Brenntag Nederland BV

Croda

Acme-Hardesty

Eucerin(Beiersdorf)

Mosselman sa

A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa

Independent Chemical Corporation

Oleon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylhexyl Cocoate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylhexyl Cocoate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylhexyl Cocoate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylhexyl Cocoate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylhexyl Cocoate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylhexyl Cocoate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market Siz

