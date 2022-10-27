Uncategorized

Global Automative Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automative Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automative Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyamide (PA)

Others

Segment by Application

Powertrain

Electrical Components

Interior Furnishings

Exterior Furnishings

Under-the-Hood Components

Chassis

By Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF

Covestro

Evonik Industries

Johnson Controls International

Magna International

Momentive Performance Materials

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

Borealis

Hanwha Azdel

Grupo Antolin

Lear Corp

Owens Corning

Quadrant

Royal DSM

Teijin

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automative Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automative Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
1.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)
1.2.4 Polyurethane (PU)
1.2.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.2.6 Polyethylene (PE)
1.2.7 Polycarbonate (PC)
1.2.8 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
1.2.9 Polyamide (PA)
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automative Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Powertrain
1.3.3 Electrical Components
1.3.4 Interior Furnishings
1.3.5 Exterior Furnishings
1.3.6 Under-the-Hood Components
1.3.7 Chassis
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automative Plastics Production
2.1 Global Automative Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automative Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automative Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automative Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automative Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automative Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automative Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecast

 

