Global Automative Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Automative Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automative Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyurethane (PU)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
Polyamide (PA)
Others
Segment by Application
Powertrain
Electrical Components
Interior Furnishings
Exterior Furnishings
Under-the-Hood Components
Chassis
By Company
AkzoNobel N.V.
BASF
Covestro
Evonik Industries
Johnson Controls International
Magna International
Momentive Performance Materials
SABIC
The Dow Chemical Company
Borealis
Hanwha Azdel
Grupo Antolin
Lear Corp
Owens Corning
Quadrant
Royal DSM
Teijin
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automative Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automative Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
1.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)
1.2.4 Polyurethane (PU)
1.2.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.2.6 Polyethylene (PE)
1.2.7 Polycarbonate (PC)
1.2.8 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
1.2.9 Polyamide (PA)
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automative Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Powertrain
1.3.3 Electrical Components
1.3.4 Interior Furnishings
1.3.5 Exterior Furnishings
1.3.6 Under-the-Hood Components
1.3.7 Chassis
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automative Plastics Production
2.1 Global Automative Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automative Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automative Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automative Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automative Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automative Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automative Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecast
