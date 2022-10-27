Global Phosphorene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Phosphorene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phosphorene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Mechanical Peeling
Liquid Phase Exfoliation
Segment by Application
Field Effect Transistor
Optoelectronics
Spintronics
Gas Sensor
Solar Battery
Others
By Company
Iris Light Technologies Inc.
ACS Material
2Dsemiconductors
Inorganic Ventures
SAE
Accumet Materials Co.
Mil-Spec Industries Corp.
Nichia
STREM CHEMICALS
Noah Technologies
Espicorp Inc.
BariteWorld
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phosphorene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phosphorene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Mechanical Peeling
1.2.3 Liquid Phase Exfoliation
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phosphorene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Field Effect Transistor
1.3.3 Optoelectronics
1.3.4 Spintronics
1.3.5 Gas Sensor
1.3.6 Solar Battery
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phosphorene Production
2.1 Global Phosphorene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phosphorene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phosphorene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phosphorene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phosphorene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Phosphorene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phosphorene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Phosphorene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Phosphorene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Phosphorene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Phosphorene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Phosphorene by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Phosphorene Revenue by Region
