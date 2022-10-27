Embossing Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Embossing Powder, also known as thermographic powder, is used to create raised design on the printed area. It is made up of plastic resins. Embossing powder is a powdered substance used in combustion with slow drying inks to create embossed images.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Embossing Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Embossing Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177468/global-embossing-powder-forecast-market-2022-2028-557

Global Embossing Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Embossing Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Embossing Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transparent Type Embossing Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Embossing Powder include Stewart Superior, Fine Glitter Powder (China), Percolour Polymer, Pavan Forniture Grafiche SpA, Faust Thermographic, Caslon, Tonic Studio, Creative Expressions and Stampendous, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Embossing Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Embossing Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Embossing Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transparent Type Embossing Powder

Opaque Type Embossing Powder

Global Embossing Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Embossing Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Printing

Art and Craft

Others

Global Embossing Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Embossing Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Embossing Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Embossing Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Embossing Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Embossing Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stewart Superior

Fine Glitter Powder (China)

Percolour Polymer

Pavan Forniture Grafiche SpA

Faust Thermographic

Caslon

Tonic Studio

Creative Expressions

Stampendous

Tsukineko

Thermoboss

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177468/global-embossing-powder-forecast-market-2022-2028-557

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Embossing Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Embossing Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Embossing Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Embossing Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Embossing Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Embossing Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Embossing Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Embossing Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Embossing Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Embossing Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Embossing Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Embossing Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Embossing Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Embossing Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Embossing Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Embossing Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Embossing Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177468/global-embossing-powder-forecast-market-2022-2028-557

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/