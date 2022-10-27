Embossing Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Embossing Powder, also known as thermographic powder, is used to create raised design on the printed area. It is made up of plastic resins. Embossing powder is a powdered substance used in combustion with slow drying inks to create embossed images.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Embossing Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Embossing Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Embossing Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Embossing Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Embossing Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transparent Type Embossing Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Embossing Powder include Stewart Superior, Fine Glitter Powder (China), Percolour Polymer, Pavan Forniture Grafiche SpA, Faust Thermographic, Caslon, Tonic Studio, Creative Expressions and Stampendous, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Embossing Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Embossing Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Embossing Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Transparent Type Embossing Powder
Opaque Type Embossing Powder
Global Embossing Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Embossing Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Printing
Art and Craft
Others
Global Embossing Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Embossing Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Embossing Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Embossing Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Embossing Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Embossing Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stewart Superior
Fine Glitter Powder (China)
Percolour Polymer
Pavan Forniture Grafiche SpA
Faust Thermographic
Caslon
Tonic Studio
Creative Expressions
Stampendous
Tsukineko
Thermoboss
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Embossing Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Embossing Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Embossing Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Embossing Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Embossing Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Embossing Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Embossing Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Embossing Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Embossing Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Embossing Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Embossing Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Embossing Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Embossing Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Embossing Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Embossing Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Embossing Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Embossing Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
