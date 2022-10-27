Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acrylic styrene acrylonitrile resin is an amorphous thermoplastic polymer. Acrylic styrene acrylonitrile resin has good weather resistance, high strength, high temperature and high UV resistance. Acrylic styrene acrylonitrile resin possess antistatic properties that make the surface dust repellent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin in global, including the following market information:

The global Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Extrusion Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin include LG Chem, SABIC, INEOS Styrolution America LLC, Chi Mei Corporation, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp., BASF SE, Kumho Petrochemical, JSR Corporation and Techno-UMG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

