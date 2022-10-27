Eco Friendly Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Eco-friendly inks are manufactured by the process that slightly refined soybean blends with resins, dyes, pigments or waxes. During the deinking process, eco-friendly ink gets removed faster as compared to conventional ink. On the basis of degradability, the speed of the degradation of eco-friendly ink is double as compared to that of regular ink.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Eco Friendly Inks in global, including the following market information:
Global Eco Friendly Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Eco Friendly Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Eco Friendly Inks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Eco Friendly Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soy-Based Ink Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Eco Friendly Inks include Sun Chemical, Toyo Ink LLC, INX International Ink, Hubergroup, Gans Ink, Earth Inks Group and Synthotex Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Eco Friendly Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Eco Friendly Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Eco Friendly Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Soy-Based Ink
Flint Ink
Others
Global Eco Friendly Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Eco Friendly Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Label & Packaging
Commercial Printing
Publications
Others
Global Eco Friendly Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Eco Friendly Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Eco Friendly Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Eco Friendly Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Eco Friendly Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Eco Friendly Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sun Chemical
Toyo Ink LLC
INX International Ink
Hubergroup
Gans Ink
Earth Inks Group
Synthotex Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Eco Friendly Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Eco Friendly Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Eco Friendly Inks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Eco Friendly Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Eco Friendly Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Eco Friendly Inks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Eco Friendly Inks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Eco Friendly Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Eco Friendly Inks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Eco Friendly Inks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Eco Friendly Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eco Friendly Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Eco Friendly Inks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eco Friendly Inks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eco Friendly Inks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eco Friendly Inks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Eco Friendly Inks Market Size Markets, 2021 &
