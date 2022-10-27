Chemical Hardener Compounds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Chemical hardener compounds are used to increase the density and hardness of concrete surfaces. They are usually inorganic in nature and available in dry or liquid forms applying on cured or uncured concrete surfaces. The application of chemical hardener compounds reduces the pitting and dusting of concrete.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemical Hardener Compounds in global, including the following market information:
Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Chemical Hardener Compounds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chemical Hardener Compounds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Form Chemical Hardener Compounds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chemical Hardener Compounds include Sika Group, Euclid Chemical Company, RCR Group, Flowcrete, Dribond Construction Chemicals, Laticrete International, W. R. Meadows, Boyer Industries Corporation (Prosoco) and Convergent Concrete Technologies LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chemical Hardener Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder Form Chemical Hardener Compounds
Liquid Form Chemical Hardener Compounds
Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Construction
Commercial Construction
Industrial Construction
Infrastructure Construction
Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chemical Hardener Compounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chemical Hardener Compounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chemical Hardener Compounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Chemical Hardener Compounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sika Group
Euclid Chemical Company
RCR Group
Flowcrete
Dribond Construction Chemicals
Laticrete International
W. R. Meadows
Boyer Industries Corporation (Prosoco)
Convergent Concrete Technologies LLC
Fescon Oy
Construction Material Chemical Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chemical Hardener Compounds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chemical Hardener Compounds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chemical Hardener Compounds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chemical Hardener Compounds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chemical Hardener Compounds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chemical Hardener Compounds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chemical Hardener Compounds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/