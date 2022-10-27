Global Textile Printing and Dying Additive Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Textile Printing and Dying Additive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Textile Printing and Dying Additive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Printing Auxiliaries

Dyeing Auxiliaries

Auxiliaries For Fibre and Spinning

Auxiliaries For Weaving and Knitting

Pre-Treatment Agent

Post-Treatment Agent

General Agent

Segment by Application

Apparel

Home Furnishing

Digital Printing

Automotive Textiles

Other

By Company

Huntsman Group

Chemada Fine Chemicals

Clariant (Sandoz)

BASF

LANXESS

Dymatic Chemicals

Zhejiang Longsheng Group

Wacker Chemie

Kemin Industries

Evonik

Sarex Chemicals ( Saraf Chemicals)

Shanghai Anoky Group

Zhejiang Runtu

Transfar

Zschimmer & Schwarz

RUDOLF GROUP

Chemdyes Sdn Bhd

DyStar Group

Textilchemie Dr. Petry

HT Fine Chemical

Croda Industrial Chemicals

CHT Group

Shenzhen Sunrise New Energy

Hangzhou Meigao Huayi Chemical

Zhaoyuan Guotai Chemical Factory

SUNICHEM

Chengdu Demei Jingying Chemical Company

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

3 Global Textile Printing and Dying Additive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global

