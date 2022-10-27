Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

N-ethyl-pyrrolidone market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Purity Over 98%

Purity Over 99%

Segment by Application

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Agricultural

Electronic

Other

By Company

Eastman

Puyang Guangming Chemicals

BASF

Ashland

Hangzhou Colorific Chemicals

Anhui Jinao Chemical

Jiangxi Hengxiang Chemical

Zhejiang Liansheng Chemical

Wuhan Hengwo Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Purity Over 98%

1.2.3 Purity Over 99%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Agricultural

1.3.6 Electronic

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Production

2.1 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Production by Region

2.3.1 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global S

