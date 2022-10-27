Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
N-ethyl-pyrrolidone market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Purity Over 98%
Purity Over 99%
Segment by Application
Chemical
Pharmaceutical
Textile
Agricultural
Electronic
Other
By Company
Eastman
Puyang Guangming Chemicals
BASF
Ashland
Hangzhou Colorific Chemicals
Anhui Jinao Chemical
Jiangxi Hengxiang Chemical
Zhejiang Liansheng Chemical
Wuhan Hengwo Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity Over 98%
1.2.3 Purity Over 99%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical
1.3.4 Textile
1.3.5 Agricultural
1.3.6 Electronic
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Production
2.1 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Production by Region
2.3.1 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global S
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/