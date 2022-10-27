Uncategorized

Global Paste PVC Flooring Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Paste PVC Flooring market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paste PVC Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

High Vinyl Acetate

Medium Vinyl Acetate

Low Vinyl Acetate

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Offices

Hotels

Educational Institutes

Subway

Mall

Residential

Other

By Company

Kaneka

KEM ONE

Shaw Industries

Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical

Mexichem

LG Chemical

Thai Plastic and Chemicals

Formosa Plastics Corp

Shenyang Chemical

Saudi Basic Industries

Solvay

Hanwha

INEOS

Tianjin Bohai Chemical

CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang

Mohawk Industries

Sommer-Allibert (Societe Investissement Deconinck)

Youngbo Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Paste PVC Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Paste PVC Flooring Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 High Vinyl Acetate
1.2.3 Medium Vinyl Acetate
1.2.4 Low Vinyl Acetate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Paste PVC Flooring Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Offices
1.3.4 Hotels
1.3.5 Educational Institutes
1.3.6 Subway
1.3.7 Mall
1.3.8 Residential
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Paste PVC Flooring Production
2.1 Global Paste PVC Flooring Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Paste PVC Flooring Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Paste PVC Flooring Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Paste PVC Flooring Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Paste PVC Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Paste PVC Flooring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Paste PVC Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Paste PVC Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Paste PVC Flooring Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Paste PVC Flooring Sales by Region
3.4.1 Globa

 

