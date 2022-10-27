Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nitrogen fertilizers such as urea and ammonium nitrate fertilizers promote crop growth and enhance crop yield. Nitrate compounds are susceptible to denitrification or leaching, if not consumed within the span of their application. To avoid such loses, nitrogen fertilizer additives are mixed with nitrogen fertilizers to delay the process of fertilizer conversion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Urease Inhibitors Based Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives include BASF SE, Koch Fertilizer, Weyerhaeuser NR, Loveland Products, Helena Agri-Enterprises, Arclin, AgXplore International and Innvictis Crop Care, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Urease Inhibitors Based Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives

Nitrification Inhibitor Based Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives

Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Grains Planting

Vegetables Planting

Fruits Planting

Others

Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Koch Fertilizer

Weyerhaeuser NR

Loveland Products

Helena Agri-Enterprises

Arclin

AgXplore International

Innvictis Crop Care

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Companies

3.8

