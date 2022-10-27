Uncategorized

Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Anti-Static Floor Tiles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Static Floor Tiles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Antistatic Tile

PVC Anti-Static Floor Tile

Segment by Application

Computer Training Rooms

Data Warehousing

Clean Room

Electronics Manufacturing

Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings

Others

By Company

Gerflor

Mohawk Group

Armstrong

LG Hausys

Tarkett

Staticworx

Flowcrete

Julie Industries

Altro

Ecotile

MERO

Formica

Silikal

Huatong

Tkflor

Shenyang Aircraft

Xiangli Floor

Kehua

Changzhou Chenxing

Youlian

Jiachen

Replast

Viking

Excelon SDT

Jinhai Floor

Beijing Ketong Weiye Static-free Floor

Guangzhou Huihua

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-Static Floor Tiles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Antistatic Tile
1.2.3 PVC Anti-Static Floor Tile
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Computer Training Rooms
1.3.3 Data Warehousing
1.3.4 Clean Room
1.3.5 Electronics Manufacturing
1.3.6 Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Production
2.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global An

 

