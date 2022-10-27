PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PTBCHA (Para-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate) is one of the important constituents of the aromatic ingredient market. PTBCHA is a synthetic aromatic ingredient. It has a sweet, floral, creamy and woody odor.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) in global, including the following market information:
Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) companies in 2021 (%)
The global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
97% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) include Allied Chemicals, International Flavours & Fragrances, LANXESS, Privi Organics, Eternis, Berje Inc, Lansdowne Aromatics, Equinox Aromas and Dongying Kehong Chemicl. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
97% Purity
98% Purity
99% Purity
Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Alcoholic Perfumes
Soap & Shampoos
Shower Gels
Detergents
Others
Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allied Chemicals
International Flavours & Fragrances
LANXESS
Privi Organics
Eternis
Berje Inc
Lansdowne Aromatics
Equinox Aromas
Dongying Kehong Chemicl
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PTBCHA(Para-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
