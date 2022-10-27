Global Functional Beverage Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Functional Beverage Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Beverage Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Kola Nut Extract
Hop Flower Extract
Guarana Extract
Others
Segment by Application
Energy Drinks
Nutritious Drinks
Others
By Company
Xian Aladdin Biological
Select Botanical
Flavorcan International Inc.
FernSPEED
Glanbia
Gencor Pacific Limited
Ingredia
FutureCeuticals
Icon Foods
Productos Aditivos SA
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Beverage Additives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Functional Beverage Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Kola Nut Extract
1.2.3 Hop Flower Extract
1.2.4 Guarana Extract
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Functional Beverage Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Energy Drinks
1.3.3 Nutritious Drinks
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Functional Beverage Additives Production
2.1 Global Functional Beverage Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Functional Beverage Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Functional Beverage Additives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Functional Beverage Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Functional Beverage Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Functional Beverage Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Functional Beverage Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Functional Beverage Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Functional Beverage Additives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Functional
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/