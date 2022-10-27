Automotive Coolant Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive coolant additives are used to achieve maximum efficacy in case of coolants. They impart several properties to coolants, such as anti-freezing properties, corrosion resistance and better fluidity, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Coolant Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Automotive Coolant Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Coolant Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Acid Automotive Coolant Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Coolant Additives include Cummins Filtration, Royal Purple Synthetic Oil, Kellerstrass Oil, Ashburn Chemical Technologies, Dober, Cortec Corporation, Chemtex Speciality Limited and WEBA Technology Corp., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Coolant Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Acid Automotive Coolant Additives
Phosphate Automotive Coolant Additives
Silicate Automotive Coolant Additives
Amine Automotive Coolant Additives
Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Coolant Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Coolant Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Coolant Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Automotive Coolant Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cummins Filtration
Royal Purple Synthetic Oil
Kellerstrass Oil
Ashburn Chemical Technologies
Dober
Cortec Corporation
Chemtex Speciality Limited
WEBA Technology Corp.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Coolant Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Coolant Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Coolant Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Coolant Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Coolant Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Coolant Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Coolant Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/