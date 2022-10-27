Automotive Coolant Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive coolant additives are used to achieve maximum efficacy in case of coolants. They impart several properties to coolants, such as anti-freezing properties, corrosion resistance and better fluidity, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Coolant Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Coolant Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Coolant Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Acid Automotive Coolant Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Coolant Additives include Cummins Filtration, Royal Purple Synthetic Oil, Kellerstrass Oil, Ashburn Chemical Technologies, Dober, Cortec Corporation, Chemtex Speciality Limited and WEBA Technology Corp., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Coolant Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Acid Automotive Coolant Additives

Phosphate Automotive Coolant Additives

Silicate Automotive Coolant Additives

Amine Automotive Coolant Additives

Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Coolant Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Coolant Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Coolant Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Coolant Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cummins Filtration

Royal Purple Synthetic Oil

Kellerstrass Oil

Ashburn Chemical Technologies

Dober

Cortec Corporation

Chemtex Speciality Limited

WEBA Technology Corp.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Coolant Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Coolant Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Coolant Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Coolant Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Coolant Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Coolant Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Coolant Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Coolant Additives Companies

