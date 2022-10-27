Global Phenol-Acetone Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Phenol-Acetone market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phenol-Acetone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Phenol
Acetone
Segment by Application
Adhesives
Agro Chemicals
Automotive
Cleaning
Coatings
Construction
Cosmetics
Packaging
Medicine
Others
By Company
Dow
Ineos
CEPSA
Shell
Mitsui Chemicals
Sinopec & Mitsui
Chang Chun Group
Kumho P&B
PTT Phenol
Formosa
Taiwan Prosperity
LG Chem
Mitsubishi Chemical
Borealis Polymers
Versalis
AdvanSix
Sabic
ALTIVIA
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phenol-Acetone Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phenol-Acetone Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Phenol
1.2.3 Acetone
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phenol-Acetone Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adhesives
1.3.3 Agro Chemicals
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Cleaning
1.3.6 Coatings
1.3.7 Construction
1.3.8 Cosmetics
1.3.9 Packaging
1.3.10 Medicine
1.3.11 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phenol-Acetone Production
2.1 Global Phenol-Acetone Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phenol-Acetone Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phenol-Acetone Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phenol-Acetone Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phenol-Acetone Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Phenol-Acetone Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phenol-Acetone Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Phenol-Acetone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Phenol-Acetone Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Phenol-Acetone Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Phenol-Acetone Sales by Region (2017-2022)
