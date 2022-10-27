Global Waterproof Mortar Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Waterproof Mortar market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproof Mortar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Ordinary Waterproof Mortar

Special Waterproof Mortar

Segment by Application

Construction Industry

Decorative Work

By Company

Weber (Saint-Gobain)

Mapei

BASF

Knauf

Ceresit (Henkel)

Sika

Bostik (Arkema)

Sto Corp.

Sievert SE

Custom Building Products

LafargeHolcim

Tremco Constructions Product Group

PAGEL

Grupo Puma

Cementos Molins

Ardex

CPI Mortars Limited.

Baumit

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproof Mortar Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Ordinary Waterproof Mortar

1.2.3 Special Waterproof Mortar

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Decorative Work

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Waterproof Mortar Production

2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Waterproof Mortar by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Waterproof Mortar Revenue by Reg

