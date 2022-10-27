Global Gum Konjac-GM Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Gum Konjac-GM market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gum Konjac-GM market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Gel (Jelly) Type
Medium Type
Pulp (Tea) Beverage Type
Frozen Product Type
Thickening Type
Segment by Application
Food
Drink
Medicine
Daily Chemical
Others
By Company
Productos Aditivos SA
Shanghai Brilliant Gum (BLG)
Won Long Konjac
Konson Konjac
Hubei Yizhi Konjac Biotechnology
Ankang Longfei Konjac Foodstuff
Chongqing Tianbang Chemical
Avanscure Lifesciences
Shimizu Chemical Corporation
OPAL BIOTECH
Flavorcan International Inc.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gum Konjac-GM Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gum Konjac-GM Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Gel (Jelly) Type
1.2.3 Medium Type
1.2.4 Pulp (Tea) Beverage Type
1.2.5 Frozen Product Type
1.2.6 Thickening Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gum Konjac-GM Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Drink
1.3.4 Medicine
1.3.5 Daily Chemical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gum Konjac-GM Production
2.1 Global Gum Konjac-GM Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Gum Konjac-GM Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Gum Konjac-GM Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gum Konjac-GM Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Gum Konjac-GM Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Gum Konjac-GM Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Gum Konjac-GM Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Gum Konjac-GM Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Gum Konjac-GM Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Gum Konjac-GM Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Gum Konjac-GM Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Gum Konjac-GM by
