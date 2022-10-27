Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Intaglio Inks

Silkscreen Inks

Letterpress Inks

Offset Inks

Others

Segment by Application

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels

Others

By Company

SICPA

Sun Chemical

Microtrace

CTI

Gleitsmann Security Inks

Petrel

Kao Collins

Cronite

Gans

Godo

ANY

Mingbo

Pingwei

Letong Ink

Wancheng

FYOTEC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Intaglio Inks

1.2.3 Silkscreen Inks

1.2.4 Letterpress Inks

1.2.5 Offset Inks

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Banknotes

1.3.3 Official Identity Documents

1.3.4 Tax Banderoles

1.3.5 Security Labels

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Production

2.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Revenue Estimates and Forecas

