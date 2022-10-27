Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Nylon
Polyester
Other
Segment by Application
Footwear and Apparel
Transportation
Industrial Manufacturing
Medical
Other
By Company
Velcro
3M
APLIX
Kuraray Group
YKK
Paiho
Jianli
Heyi
Binder
Shingyi
Lovetex
Essentra Components
HALCO
Krahnen & Gobbers
Dunlap
DirecTex
Jieji
ISHI-INDUSTRIES
Tesa
Magic Fastners
Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nylon
1.2.3 Polyester
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Footwear and Apparel
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production
2.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Glo
