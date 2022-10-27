Global Loquat Leaf Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Loquat Leaf Extract market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Loquat Leaf Extract market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Ursolic Acid 15%
Ursolic Acid 98%
Others
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical Industry
Health Care Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Others
By Company
Xi'an Greena Biotech
Qingdao Dacon Trading
MARUZEN PHARMACEUTICALS
Green Heaven India
TAJ AGRO INTERNATIONAL
Alfa Chemistry
Creative Enzymes
Herblink Biotech
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Loquat Leaf Extract Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ursolic Acid 15%
1.2.3 Ursolic Acid 98%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.3 Health Care Industry
1.3.4 Cosmetic Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Production
2.1 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Loquat Leaf Extract Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global
