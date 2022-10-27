Bromocyclopentane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bromocyclopentane falls under the category of haloalkanes. Bromocyclopentane also termed as organobromine and is colorless, odorless liquid. High purity bromocyclopentane is used in food and pharmaceutical applications which also include personal care products. While low or medium purity products are generally used for industrial applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bromocyclopentane in global, including the following market information:

Global Bromocyclopentane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bromocyclopentane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Bromocyclopentane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bromocyclopentane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bromocyclopentane include Wuxi Gonghe Chemical, Triveni Chemicals, Feihe Chemical, Famouschem Technology, TNJ Chemical, Ningbo Iinno Pharmchem, Sanmenxia Aoke Chemical Industry and Longsheng Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bromocyclopentane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bromocyclopentane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bromocyclopentane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity95%

Purity98%

Purity99%

Global Bromocyclopentane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bromocyclopentane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solvent

Foam Agent

Flame Retardant

Refrigerant

Pharmaceutical

Global Bromocyclopentane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bromocyclopentane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bromocyclopentane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bromocyclopentane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bromocyclopentane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Bromocyclopentane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wuxi Gonghe Chemical

Triveni Chemicals

Feihe Chemical

Famouschem Technology

TNJ Chemical

Ningbo Iinno Pharmchem

Sanmenxia Aoke Chemical Industry

Longsheng Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bromocyclopentane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bromocyclopentane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bromocyclopentane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bromocyclopentane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bromocyclopentane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bromocyclopentane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bromocyclopentane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bromocyclopentane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bromocyclopentane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bromocyclopentane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bromocyclopentane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bromocyclopentane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bromocyclopentane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bromocyclopentane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bromocyclopentane Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bromocyclopentane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bromocyclopentane Market Size Markets, 2021 &

