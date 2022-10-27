Bromocyclopentane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bromocyclopentane falls under the category of haloalkanes. Bromocyclopentane also termed as organobromine and is colorless, odorless liquid. High purity bromocyclopentane is used in food and pharmaceutical applications which also include personal care products. While low or medium purity products are generally used for industrial applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bromocyclopentane in global, including the following market information:
Global Bromocyclopentane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bromocyclopentane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Bromocyclopentane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bromocyclopentane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bromocyclopentane include Wuxi Gonghe Chemical, Triveni Chemicals, Feihe Chemical, Famouschem Technology, TNJ Chemical, Ningbo Iinno Pharmchem, Sanmenxia Aoke Chemical Industry and Longsheng Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bromocyclopentane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bromocyclopentane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Bromocyclopentane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity95%
Purity98%
Purity99%
Global Bromocyclopentane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Bromocyclopentane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Solvent
Foam Agent
Flame Retardant
Refrigerant
Pharmaceutical
Global Bromocyclopentane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Bromocyclopentane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bromocyclopentane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bromocyclopentane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bromocyclopentane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Bromocyclopentane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wuxi Gonghe Chemical
Triveni Chemicals
Feihe Chemical
Famouschem Technology
TNJ Chemical
Ningbo Iinno Pharmchem
Sanmenxia Aoke Chemical Industry
Longsheng Chemical
