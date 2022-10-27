Artificial Bowling Turf Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial Bowling Turf is synthetic version of grass greens used for playing bowls. Artificial Bowling Turf is a suitable alterative to fine grass turfs because of their lower maintenance and reliable performance.

The global Artificial Bowling Turf market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sand-Filled Artificial Bowling Turf Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Bowling Turf include Playrite, TigerTurf, Berry Bowling Systems, Dales Sports Surfaces, APT Asia Pacific, Greengauge(Argyle International Limited), Sportgrass Pty Ltd, ABS Sport Surfaces Pty Ltd and Sportsmark Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Bowling Turf manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Sand-Filled Artificial Bowling Turf

Woven Artificial Bowling Turf

Needlepunched Artificial Bowling Turf

Indoor Bowling Alley

Outdoor Bowling Alley

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Playrite

TigerTurf

Berry Bowling Systems

Dales Sports Surfaces

APT Asia Pacific

Greengauge(Argyle International Limited)

Sportgrass Pty Ltd

ABS Sport Surfaces Pty Ltd

Sportsmark Group

Evergreen Synthetic Grass

Synthetic Bowling Solutions

Grassman

