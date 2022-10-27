Artificial Bowling Turf Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Artificial Bowling Turf is synthetic version of grass greens used for playing bowls. Artificial Bowling Turf is a suitable alterative to fine grass turfs because of their lower maintenance and reliable performance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Bowling Turf in global, including the following market information:
Global Artificial Bowling Turf Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Artificial Bowling Turf Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Artificial Bowling Turf companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Bowling Turf market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sand-Filled Artificial Bowling Turf Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Bowling Turf include Playrite, TigerTurf, Berry Bowling Systems, Dales Sports Surfaces, APT Asia Pacific, Greengauge(Argyle International Limited), Sportgrass Pty Ltd, ABS Sport Surfaces Pty Ltd and Sportsmark Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Artificial Bowling Turf manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Bowling Turf Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Artificial Bowling Turf Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sand-Filled Artificial Bowling Turf
Woven Artificial Bowling Turf
Needlepunched Artificial Bowling Turf
Global Artificial Bowling Turf Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Artificial Bowling Turf Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Indoor Bowling Alley
Outdoor Bowling Alley
Global Artificial Bowling Turf Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Artificial Bowling Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Artificial Bowling Turf revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Artificial Bowling Turf revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Artificial Bowling Turf sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Artificial Bowling Turf sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Playrite
TigerTurf
Berry Bowling Systems
Dales Sports Surfaces
APT Asia Pacific
Greengauge(Argyle International Limited)
Sportgrass Pty Ltd
ABS Sport Surfaces Pty Ltd
Sportsmark Group
Evergreen Synthetic Grass
Synthetic Bowling Solutions
Grassman
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Bowling Turf Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Bowling Turf Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Bowling Turf Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Bowling Turf Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Bowling Turf Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Artificial Bowling Turf Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Bowling Turf Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Bowling Turf Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Bowling Turf Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Artificial Bowling Turf Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Artificial Bowling Turf Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Bowling Turf Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Bowling Turf Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Bowling Turf Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Bowling Turf Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Bowling Turf Companies
4 Sights by Product
