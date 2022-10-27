Uncategorized

Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Breathable Non-Woven Fabric market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

by Operational Requirement

Disposable

Durable Type

by Technology

Spunmelt

Spunlace

Dry-Laid

Others

Segment by Application

Disposable Products

Wipes

Geotextiles

Medical/Surgical products

Filtration products

Automotive

Agriculture

Others

By Company

3M

AVINTIV

Kimberly-Clark

AVGOL

First Quality

Toray

PEGAS

Fitesa

Fibertex

Mitsui

Wonderful Nonwovens

Regent Nonwoven Materials

Huifeng Nonwoven

Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

CHTC Jiahua

Kingsafe Group

Guangzhou Jinsheng Huihuang Nonwoven Fabric Industrial

Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens

Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products

Action Nonwovens

Dongguan Veijun Nonwoven Fabric

Shandong Huaye Nonwoven

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Disposable
1.2.3 Durable Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Disposable Products
1.3.3 Wipes
1.3.4 Geotextiles
1.3.5 Medical/Surgical products
1.3.6 Filtration products
1.3.7 Automotive
1.3.8 Agriculture
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Production
2.1 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Revenue

 

