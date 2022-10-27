Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Breathable Non-Woven Fabric market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
by Operational Requirement
Disposable
Durable Type
by Technology
Spunmelt
Spunlace
Dry-Laid
Others
Segment by Application
Disposable Products
Wipes
Geotextiles
Medical/Surgical products
Filtration products
Automotive
Agriculture
Others
By Company
3M
AVINTIV
Kimberly-Clark
AVGOL
First Quality
Toray
PEGAS
Fitesa
Fibertex
Mitsui
Wonderful Nonwovens
Regent Nonwoven Materials
Huifeng Nonwoven
Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven
CHTC Jiahua
Kingsafe Group
Guangzhou Jinsheng Huihuang Nonwoven Fabric Industrial
Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens
Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products
Action Nonwovens
Dongguan Veijun Nonwoven Fabric
Shandong Huaye Nonwoven
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Disposable
1.2.3 Durable Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Disposable Products
1.3.3 Wipes
1.3.4 Geotextiles
1.3.5 Medical/Surgical products
1.3.6 Filtration products
1.3.7 Automotive
1.3.8 Agriculture
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Production
2.1 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Breathable Non-Woven Fabric Revenue
