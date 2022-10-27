Additives for Floor Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Additives for Floor Coatings have many properties including anti-settling, surface modification, drying and more. They are used to make floor coatings adapt to the surrounding environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Additives for Floor Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177493/global-additives-for-floor-coatings-forecast-market-2022-2028-646

Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Additives for Floor Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Additives for Floor Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anti-Foaming Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Additives for Floor Coatings include AkzoNobel, BASF SE, BYK Additives & Instruments, Arkema Group, Dow Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company and Momentive Performance Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Additives for Floor Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anti-Foaming Additives

Wetting and Dispersion Additives

Biocidal Additives

Rheology Modification Additives

Impact Modification Additives

Others

Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Use

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Additives for Floor Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Additives for Floor Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Additives for Floor Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Additives for Floor Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

BASF SE

BYK Additives & Instruments

Arkema Group

Dow Chemical Company

Solvay S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Momentive Performance Materials

Kusumoto Chemicals

Patcham

Xoanons Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177493/global-additives-for-floor-coatings-forecast-market-2022-2028-646

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Additives for Floor Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Additives for Floor Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Additives for Floor Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Additives for Floor Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Additives for Floor Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Additives for Floor Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Additives for Floor Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177493/global-additives-for-floor-coatings-forecast-market-2022-2028-646

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/