Additives for Floor Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Additives for Floor Coatings have many properties including anti-settling, surface modification, drying and more. They are used to make floor coatings adapt to the surrounding environment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Additives for Floor Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Additives for Floor Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Additives for Floor Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-Foaming Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Additives for Floor Coatings include AkzoNobel, BASF SE, BYK Additives & Instruments, Arkema Group, Dow Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company and Momentive Performance Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Additives for Floor Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anti-Foaming Additives
Wetting and Dispersion Additives
Biocidal Additives
Rheology Modification Additives
Impact Modification Additives
Others
Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Use
Commercial Use
Residential Use
Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Additives for Floor Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Additives for Floor Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Additives for Floor Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Additives for Floor Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
BASF SE
BYK Additives & Instruments
Arkema Group
Dow Chemical Company
Solvay S.A.
Evonik Industries AG
Eastman Chemical Company
Momentive Performance Materials
Kusumoto Chemicals
Patcham
Xoanons Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Additives for Floor Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Additives for Floor Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Additives for Floor Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Additives for Floor Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Additives for Floor Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Additives for Floor Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Additives for Floor Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Additives for Floor Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
