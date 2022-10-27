Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitor is a liquid, film-forming inhibitor. It contains no chromates and is completely soluble in seawater. Ballast tank corrosion inhibitors form tightly bonded protective films, which reduce rusting, pitting or any other structural damage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors in global, including the following market information:
Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ferrous Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors include Cortec Corporation, AkzoNobel, Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA, Aquamarine Chemicals, Performance Chemicals Limited, Daubert Chemical Company, Falchem International, Drew Marine and Blaukaiser. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ferrous Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors
Non Ferrous Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors
Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ships
Submarines
Boats
Others
Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cortec Corporation
AkzoNobel
Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA
Aquamarine Chemicals
Performance Chemicals Limited
Daubert Chemical Company
Falchem International
Drew Marine
Blaukaiser
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ballast Tank Corrosion Inhibitors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
