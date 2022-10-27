Global Anti-corrosive Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Anti-corrosive Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-corrosive Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Anti-rust Paper

Anti-rust Film

Anti-rust Coating

Anti-rust Bags

Others

Segment by Application

Marine & Offshore Constructions

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods

Others

By Company

Jotun

Chugoku

Aicello

3M

Kansai Paint

Ningbo Ideal Anti-corrosion Material

Nitto Denko Corporation

Axalta

Branopac

Hempel

SAFEPACK

Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials

Northern Technologies International Corporation

Nefab

Henkel

CORTEC

Daubert VCI

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-corrosive Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-corrosive Packaging Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Anti-rust Paper

1.2.3 Anti-rust Film

1.2.4 Anti-rust Coating

1.2.5 Anti-rust Bags

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti-corrosive Packaging Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Marine & Offshore Constructions

1.3.3 Industrial Goods

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Anti-corrosive Packaging Production

2.1 Global Anti-corrosive Packaging Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Anti-corrosive Packaging Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Anti-corrosive Packaging Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Anti-corrosive Packaging Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Anti-corrosive Packaging Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Anti-corrosive Packaging Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Anti-corrosive Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Anti-corrosive Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Anti-corrosive Packaging Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global A

