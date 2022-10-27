Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Amine Additives in paints and coatings can be used as upstream building blocks to modify properties or during the production of resins or in the final formulation of paints and coatings. They are helpful in producing low odor, environmental friendly and zero VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) formulations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AMP (Amino Methyl Propanol) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings include Arkema S.A., ANGUS Chemical Company, INVISTA, Eastman Chemical Company, Cargill, Clariant, Croda, GEO Specialty Chemicals and Dow Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AMP (Amino Methyl Propanol)
DMAMP (Dimethyl Amino Methyl Propanol)
DMAE (Dimethyl Amino Ethanol)
DEAE (Diethyl Amino Ethanol)
Others
Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adhesives
Sealants
Colorants
Printing inks
Others
Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arkema S.A.
ANGUS Chemical Company
INVISTA
Eastman Chemical Company
Cargill
Clariant
Croda
GEO Specialty Chemicals
Dow Chemical Company
Allnex
AkzoNobel
Huntsman
Silver Fern Chemical
Nantong Synasia
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Amine Additives in Paints and Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amine Additives in Paints a
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/