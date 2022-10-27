Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vapor degreasing is a surface finishing process. It involves solvents in vapor form to cleanse the workpiece in preparation for further finishing operations. Vapor degreasing solvents are fairly important in this process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vapor Degreasing Solvents in global, including the following market information:
Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Vapor Degreasing Solvents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vapor Degreasing Solvents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Npb Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vapor Degreasing Solvents include 3M, Solvay SA, AGC Inc., Central Glass Co Ltd, Honeywell, Arkema, Chemours, Inventec and Envirotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vapor Degreasing Solvents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Npb
TCE
Perc
Others
Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aviation And Aerospace
Medical Device Manufacturing
Jewelry Manufacturing
Electronic Assembly
Others
Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vapor Degreasing Solvents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vapor Degreasing Solvents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vapor Degreasing Solvents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Vapor Degreasing Solvents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Solvay SA
AGC Inc.
Central Glass Co Ltd
Honeywell
Arkema
Chemours
Inventec
Envirotech
Microcare
Techspray
Reliance Specialty Products
Chemtronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vapor Degreasing Solvents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vapor Degreasing Solvents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vapor Degreasing Solvents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vapor Degreasing Solvents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vapor Degreasing Solvents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vapor Degreasing Solvent
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/