Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

50 Mm

75 Mm

Others

Segment by Application

Air Conditioning Duct

Hot Water Pipe

Others

By Company

Denka

3M

Battelle

Matco

Advance Tapes

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 50 Mm
1.2.3 75 Mm
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Air Conditioning Duct
1.3.3 Hot Water Pipe
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Production
2.1 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Non-adhesive Vinyl Tape Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sa

 

