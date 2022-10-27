Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wire insulation and jacketing compounds are plastic compounds used in the manufacture of wire and cable insulation products. These products can be used for protecting, insulating and jacketing wires and cables.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds in global, including the following market information:
Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Halogenated Plastic Wire Insulation & Jacketing Compounds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds include DuPont, Melos GmbH, Electric Cable Compounds, Sonneborn, General Cable Technologies Corporation(Prysmian Group), PolyOne Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay SA and Trelleborg AB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Halogenated Plastic Wire Insulation & Jacketing Compounds
Non Halogenated Plastic Wire Insulation & Jacketing Compounds
Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive & Transportation
Energy
Building & Construction
Electronics & Telecommunication
Others
Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Melos GmbH
Electric Cable Compounds
Sonneborn
General Cable Technologies Corporation(Prysmian Group)
PolyOne Corporation
Eastman Chemical Company
Solvay SA
Trelleborg AB
Alphagary
Sylvin Technologies
LEONI
Jiangsu Dewei Advanced Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wire Insulation and Jacketing Compounds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire Insulatio
