Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Coupling agents can be defined as a class of high performance additives that create a chemical bond between two different materials, usually organic and inorganic. They are primarily used to enhance the properties of thermoplastic materials and composites. Coupling agents for polypropylene are emerging as some most effective additives in the thermoplastic industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coupling Agent for Polypropylene in global, including the following market information:
Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Coupling Agent for Polypropylene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coupling Agent for Polypropylene include Eastman Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Honeywell, Mitsui Chemicals, Arkema, DuPont, Addivant, Westlake Chemical Corporation and BYK Additives & Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coupling Agent for Polypropylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder Coupling Agent for Polypropylene
Granular Coupling Agent for Polypropylene
Liquid Coupling Agent for Polypropylene
Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plastic Modification
Formulating of Hot Melt Adhesive
Formulating of Inks, Paints & Coatings
Others
Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coupling Agent for Polypropylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coupling Agent for Polypropylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Coupling Agent for Polypropylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Coupling Agent for Polypropylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eastman Chemical Company
Clariant AG
Honeywell
Mitsui Chemicals
Arkema
DuPont
Addivant
Westlake Chemical Corporation
BYK Additives & Instruments
PolyGroup Inc.
Guangzhou Lushan New Materials
Foshan Parkson New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coupling A
