Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints are used to deter the growth of microorganism on the surface of any material. These paints prevent fungi and bacteria from breeding on the surface thus help in maintaining the surface hygiene.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silver Based Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints include BASF SE, Akzonobel, DuPont, HMG Paints Ltd, PPG Industries, Teknos Group, Asian Paints, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd. and Jotun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silver Based Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints
Epoxy Based Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints
Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare
Pharmaceutical
Food and Beverage
Construction
Others
Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Akzonobel
DuPont
HMG Paints Ltd
PPG Industries
Teknos Group
Asian Paints
Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.
Jotun
Jamestown Coating Technologies
Alistagen Corporation
US Specialty Coatings
Berger Paints
Huili Paint
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Fungal and Anti-Bacterial Paints Pl
