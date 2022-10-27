Global Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Uncategorized

Gravity-based Structures (GBS) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gravity-based Structures (GBS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Concrete

Steel

Others

Segment by Application

Oil Platform

Wind Power Platform

Others

By Company

Hebron Project

Aker Solutions

Qatargas

Carbon Trust

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Concrete
1.2.3 Steel
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil Platform
1.3.3 Wind Power Platform
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Gravity-based Structures (GBS) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global

 

