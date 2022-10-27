Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Non-woven Fabrics for Mask market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics
Hydrophobic Nonwowen Fabric
Soft absorbent Nonwowen Fabric
Segment by Application
Surgical
N95
Industrial Protective Mask
Others
By Company
AVINTIV
Kimberly-Clark
AVGOL
First Quality
Toray
PEGAS
Fitesa
Fibertex
Mitsui
Wonderful Nonwovens
Regent Nonwoven Materials
Huifeng Nonwoven
Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven
CHTC Jiahua
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics
1.2.3 Hydrophobic Nonwowen Fabric
1.2.4 Soft absorbent Nonwowen Fabric
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Surgical
1.3.3 N95
1.3.4 Industrial Protective Mask
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Production
2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Non-woven Fab
