Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Non-woven Fabrics for Mask market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics

Hydrophobic Nonwowen Fabric

Soft absorbent Nonwowen Fabric

Segment by Application

Surgical

N95

Industrial Protective Mask

Others

By Company

AVINTIV

Kimberly-Clark

AVGOL

First Quality

Toray

PEGAS

Fitesa

Fibertex

Mitsui

Wonderful Nonwovens

Regent Nonwoven Materials

Huifeng Nonwoven

Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

CHTC Jiahua

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics
1.2.3 Hydrophobic Nonwowen Fabric
1.2.4 Soft absorbent Nonwowen Fabric
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Surgical
1.3.3 N95
1.3.4 Industrial Protective Mask
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Production
2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Non-woven Fab

 

