Polyolefin Resin Paints Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyolefin resins are resins manufactured from hydrocarbon sources containing one or multiple olefinic or alkelyn groups. Paints produced using polyolefin resins are polyolefin resin paints. Polyolefin help in improving several characteristics of paints such as chemical resistance, adhesive properties, wear and tear resistance, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyolefin Resin Paints in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyolefin Resin Paints companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyolefin Resin Paints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Resin Paints Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyolefin Resin Paints include Polyfil Additives Technology, Borealis Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Nippon Paper Industries, AkzoNobel N.V., DuPont, PPG Industries and Ningbo Haoxin Yuron New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyolefin Resin Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene Resin Paints

Polypropylene Resin Paints

Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Automotives

Electronics

Others

Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyolefin Resin Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyolefin Resin Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyolefin Resin Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyolefin Resin Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Polyfil Additives Technology

Borealis Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Nippon Paper Industries

AkzoNobel N.V.

DuPont

PPG Industries

Ningbo Haoxin Yuron New Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyolefin Resin Paints Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyolefin Resin Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyolefin Resin Paints Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyolefin Resin Paints Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyolefin Resin Paints Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyolefin Resin Paints Companies

4 Sights by Product

