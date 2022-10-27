Polyolefin Resin Paints Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyolefin resins are resins manufactured from hydrocarbon sources containing one or multiple olefinic or alkelyn groups. Paints produced using polyolefin resins are polyolefin resin paints. Polyolefin help in improving several characteristics of paints such as chemical resistance, adhesive properties, wear and tear resistance, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyolefin Resin Paints in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyolefin Resin Paints companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyolefin Resin Paints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Resin Paints Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyolefin Resin Paints include Polyfil Additives Technology, Borealis Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Nippon Paper Industries, AkzoNobel N.V., DuPont, PPG Industries and Ningbo Haoxin Yuron New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyolefin Resin Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene Resin Paints
Polypropylene Resin Paints
Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building & Construction
Automotives
Electronics
Others
Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyolefin Resin Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyolefin Resin Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyolefin Resin Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyolefin Resin Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Polyfil Additives Technology
Borealis Group
Eastman Chemical Company
Nippon Paper Industries
AkzoNobel N.V.
DuPont
PPG Industries
Ningbo Haoxin Yuron New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyolefin Resin Paints Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyolefin Resin Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyolefin Resin Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyolefin Resin Paints Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyolefin Resin Paints Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyolefin Resin Paints Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyolefin Resin Paints Companies
4 Sights by Product
