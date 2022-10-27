Global Aluminum Iodide Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Aluminum Iodide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Iodide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Grade 50%

Grade 95%

Others

Segment by Application

Lithium Ion Battery

Metal Processing

Others

By Company

Metal Associates

Metalmen Sales Inc.

Metal Supermarkets Corporation

American Steel and Aluminum LLC

BMG Metals,Inc.

Materion Advanced Materials Group

NOAH Technologies Corporation

Surepure Chemetals,Inc.

Great Western Inorganics,Inc.

Lorad Chemical Corporation

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Iodide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Iodide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Grade 50%

1.2.3 Grade 95%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Iodide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Lithium Ion Battery

1.3.3 Metal Processing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aluminum Iodide Production

2.1 Global Aluminum Iodide Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aluminum Iodide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Iodide Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Iodide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Iodide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Aluminum Iodide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aluminum Iodide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Aluminum Iodide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Aluminum Iodide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Aluminum Iodide Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Aluminum Iodide Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Aluminum Iodide by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Aluminum Iodide Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Globa

