Global Low Melting Index Polypropylene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Low Melting Index Polypropylene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low Melting Index Polypropylene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

0-1 g/10 min

1.1-3.5 g/10 min

3.6-5 g/10 min

Segment by Application

Automotive Components

Package Material

Pipes, Plates, etc.

By Company

BASF

Sika

Belgian Fibers

Eastman Chemical Company

Indorama Corporation

International Fibres Group

Sinopec

The Euclid Chemical Company

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Avgol Nonwovens

ABC Polymer Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Low Melting Index Polypropylene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Low Melting Index Polypropylene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0-1 g/10 min
1.2.3 1.1-3.5 g/10 min
1.2.4 3.6-5 g/10 min
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Low Melting Index Polypropylene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Components
1.3.3 Package Material
1.3.4 Pipes, Plates, etc.
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Low Melting Index Polypropylene Production
2.1 Global Low Melting Index Polypropylene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Low Melting Index Polypropylene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Low Melting Index Polypropylene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Low Melting Index Polypropylene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Low Melting Index Polypropylene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Low Melting Index Polypropylene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Low Melting Index Polypropylene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Low Melting Index Polypropylene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Low Melting Index Polypropylene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4

 

